Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has made six starts at Talladega Superspeedway in the NCS.
- Haley has earned three top-15 finishes and led four laps at Talladega.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned two top-10 finishes.
"Talladega is always a fun racetrack. I’ve won there a few times in other series, and it’s a style of racing I always enjoy. We had a good finish as a team last year in the spring at Talladega, so I know there’s an opportunity for us to excel. My teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), is always great to work with at the superspeedways. It’s definitely helped having him at these types of tracks."
- Justin Haley on Talladega Superspeedway