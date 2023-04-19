Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith will make his second NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway the track where he made his debut in the series.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Smith has earned one win, four top fives, six top-10 finishes, one pole award and has led 204 laps. "Things can change very quickly at superspeedways, so it'll be important to be aware of what's going on around me at all times. We ran well at Daytona earlier this year, and Kaulig Racing always brings strong speedway cars. I'm looking forward to working with my teammates (Hemric and Kraus), and hopefully we will all still be there at the end when it matters. - Chandler Smith on Talladega Superspeedway