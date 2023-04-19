Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Talladega Advance

Where did the idea for this paint scheme come from? “We all know Tony has done some great things on track, and he was given a lot of opportunities to pick on me a little in all the Mahindra commercials we’ve done, so I really wanted the chance to get back at him a little. He’s a prankster and his brain is always working, always finding a way to make a joke about something, and I felt like this was the perfect way to give him a taste of his own medicine. And it’ll be nice that he gets to watch me drive around Talladega in his car with his face on the side of it.” By now, we all know who the “Old Goat” is. Where did that line come from? “We were filming one of the first Mahindra Tractors commercials and there was a moment where we were going back and forth with each other. The director told me to call him an old goat and I thought it was so strange. I didn’t think there was any way it would be used, it’s just not something I would normally say, but that’s the line they used and it’s stuck. I’ll be at the track, and fans come up talking about the commercials and Tony being an old goat.” The scheme is a great way to highlight Tony and his personality and yours. But when it comes to the racing we’ve seen lately, you’ve really seemed to hit your stride. Are we seeing a turnaround for the No. 14 team? “I think short tracks have been our strong suit the last few years, so it’s not surprising, but I do think we’re finding some things. It makes the timing of getting to run this scheme that much better. It gives us a chance to have fun while staying committed to doing well and focused on what we’ve got to do on track. We’ve had some good races and really pushed through a lot the last few weeks. Now we can go to Talladega, where it’s going to be nonstop hard racing, and do our best to stay out of trouble and maybe take Tony to victory lane.” TSC PR