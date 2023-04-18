Wednesday, Apr 19

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega 1 Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, Apr 18 101
Concord, North Carolina - Ross Chastain has a lot to live up to if he's going to repeat the excitement he provided the Moose Fraternity last year.

Chastain gave the fraternal organization its first memorable moment at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last April when he won the race in a thrilling last-lap finish and then smashed a watermelon celebrating his second career victory.

Another memorable moment for Moose came in October at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway when Chastain rode the wall, now known as the "Hail Melon" to secure his spot in the Playoff Final 4 at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR has since banned the wall riding move, but Chastain will forever be known for the "Hail Melon" that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
video

Chastain's Post-Win Talladega Interview

Chastain is hoping to repeat last April's victory this coming weekend when the NASCAR Cup series races at the 2.66-mile Alabama track.

"It was so cool to get the Moose Fraternity Chevrolet into victory lane," said Chastain. "To see how excited everyone was and we had Moose guests and representatives there in victory lane, those are the moments you remember. The excitement on everyone's faces is really cool."

The Alva, Florida native is currently second in the season point standings. A win would automatically launch him into the playoff standings for the final 10 races of the season.

In addition to this weekend's race at Talladega, Moose Fraternity will adorn Chastain's Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4, as well as Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 20, and Oct. 29 at Martinsville.

Last weekend at Martinsville, Chastain had to drive from deep in the field at the Virginian short track. A stellar strategy call by crew chief Phil Surgen helped Chastain leap the field when he stayed out to take the lead under caution after it was tough to pass under the green flag. Chastain went on to lead 31 laps, earn five bonus points and finished 13th.

In last year's fall Talladega Cup race, Chastain led 36 laps and finished fourth. Four spots better this weekend and Chastain will once again visit victory lane.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 188-lap race at 3 p.m. EDT.

2023 Chastain & Moose Fraternity Video
video
 

2023 Point Standings
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet

Do you like racing at superspeedways like Talladega?

“Superspeedways are such wild cards and we see that time and time again. In the April race last year, I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I held the wheel straight and people wrecked around me and we won the race. That doesn't always happen at superspeedway tracks though. You have so many things out of your control that you have to have a little bit of luck at them.”

 

This weekend at Talladega will be a year since you've won a race. You've had a lot of success since then with running well, finishing runner up in the Championship, does it feel like you haven't won in a year to you?

 

“I don't really think a whole lot about the timelines and things like that. I'm so far ahead of where I ever thought I would be in my career, and this sport. I don't get caught up in the timelines. I just wake up every day and try and put forth the effort to be the best racecar driver I can be. I have a lot of support from Trackhouse and Chevrolet and I certainly work on my race craft, but I don't focus a lot on timelines."

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 198 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 102 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 19 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

