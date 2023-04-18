Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega 1 Advance

The Alva, Florida native is currently second in the season point standings. A win would automatically launch him into the playoff standings for the final 10 races of the season.
In addition to this weekend's race at Talladega, Moose Fraternity will adorn Chastain's Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4, as well as Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 20, and Oct. 29 at Martinsville.
Last weekend at Martinsville, Chastain had to drive from deep in the field at the Virginian short track. A stellar strategy call by crew chief Phil Surgen helped Chastain leap the field when he stayed out to take the lead under caution after it was tough to pass under the green flag. Chastain went on to lead 31 laps, earn five bonus points and finished 13th.
In last year's fall Talladega Cup race, Chastain led 36 laps and finished fourth. Four spots better this weekend and Chastain will once again visit victory lane.
Fox will broadcast Sunday's 188-lap race at 3 p.m. EDT.