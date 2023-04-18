RFK Advance | Talladega I

Pace Laps:

Thus far in Speedway racing in 2023, RFK has shined as Keselowski and Buescher led a combined 74 laps in the season-opening Daytona 500. Buescher finished fourth in that race as Keselowski was caught up in a late crash. In the Atlanta race just last month, Keselowski was he leader at the white flag and finished second after leading 47 laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to the high banks of Talladega this weekend as RFK takes its highly-successful Superspeedway program to the track where Jack Roush has eight wins all-time.

Keselowski at Talladega

Starts: 28

Wins: 6 (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021)

Top-10s: 13

Poles: --

Keselowski won his first-ever start at Talladega back in 2009 in the No. 09 car, and again won the spring race three years later in 2012.

Since 2014 Keselowski has four wins – two each in the spring race (2016, 2021) and two each in the fall race (2014, 2017). Last season he finished 23 rd in the spring event, and 24 th last fall.

Keselowski enters the weekend as the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins in the NCS, tied for second all-time with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

Buescher at Talladega

Starts: 15

Wins: --

Top-10s: 2

Poles: --

He also made a pair of NXS starts in the No. 60 with finishes of second (2014) and sixth (2015).

Buescher makes his 16 th Cup start on the high banks of Talladega this weekend where he has two top-10s and an average finish of 21 st . His best finish all-time stands as sixth, which he accomplished twice – 2020 and 2021.

RFK Historically at Talladega

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1995, 1997; Jamie McMurray, 2009; Matt Kenseth, 2012; Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2017)

Running Clear Across Alabama: RFK has seen its fair share of success at the Alabama track, amassing 281 starts, eight wins, 44 top-fives and 95 top-10s across NASCAR’s three major touring series. Roush machines have also tallied seven poles, including three in cup action, and have led more than 1500 laps.

Winning in Greenbow: RFK has won in all three of NASCAR’s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the NCS event in the spring of 1995. Former RFK driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-mile oval. Most recently, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloted his Fifth Third Bank Ford to victory lane four years ago when the NCS rolled through Talladega for the organization’s eighth win at the historic track.

Fastest Chicken in the South: Former RFK driver Mark Martin won the fastest Cup race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.