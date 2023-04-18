Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Team Talladega Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: The Love's Travel Stops team is in a heated points battle. McDowell is looking to position himself into the playoffs after Sunday. The No. 34 team is currently tied for 18th, but only 10 points out of 14th. McDowell will be looking to best the likes of Daniel Suarez, Chris Buescher, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe. The tight battle has the team hungry for a strong run on Sunday. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: "We are not going to take our foot off the gas. We're only going to push harder. That's this weekend and every weekend until we lock ourselves into the playoffs. Talladega is just a great opportunity for us." DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: "This weekend is a big one for us. We want to take advantage of it. It's going to be a real fight for these playoffs spots now throughout the summer. Every race will matter. We have a good chance at Talladega. It's just a matter of executing and being there on the final lap."