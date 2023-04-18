NASCAR Commits to Net Zero Operating Emissions By 2035 with Launch of New Impact Platform

As the global community prepares to celebrate Earth Day, NASCAR today announced its commitment to achieve net zero operating emissions by the year 2035.

The announcement coincides with the launch of NASCAR IMPACT, a new umbrella platform designed to align and advance the sport’s collective efforts around sustainability, community engagement and other impact-driven social initiatives.

NASCAR plans to reduce its carbon footprint to zero across all scope 1 and 2 emissions over the next 12 years through strategic investment, collaborative partnerships, and operational changes.

“As a sport, NASCAR has a responsibility to serve and impact the communities where we live and race while contributing to a healthier planet,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “With the support of our industry, NASCAR IMPACT will drive our strategic sustainability, community and social initiatives as we continue to make progress across these important areas.”

The emissions goal was established following the company’s first comprehensive carbon footprint assessment, completed earlier this year. The study measured total carbon emissions from all NASCAR offices, owned racetracks, national series races, and related operations in 2022, and the results will be used to baseline future emissions reporting.

The measurement also informed NASCAR’s sustainability roadmap and near-term objectives including the pursuit of 100% renewable electricity at NASCAR-owned facilities and racetracks. Priorities over the next five years also include a new sustainable racing fuel, comprehensive recycling across tracks and offices, and EV charging station infrastructure.

As NASCAR makes gains in these strategic areas, progress towards key goals and objectives will be published as part of an annual NASCAR IMPACT Report. This report will measure total impact across sustainability, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and other impact-related programs.

“Commitment and accountability are fundamental to NASCAR IMPACT and the vision we have for this platform,” said Eric Nyquist, Chief Communications & Impact Officer, NASCAR. “As we galvanize the NASCAR industry around our message and focus, and build upon our existing good work, the sport’s collective reach and impact will grow substantially over time.”

The NASCAR IMPACT report will include results and metrics tied to specific departments and functional areas, including The NASCAR Foundation, DEI, STEM education, NASCAR’s sourcing and procurement team working to drive economic impact through supplier diversity, and a social responsibility arm that oversees a national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Official Youth Community Partner of NASCAR.

In February, NASCAR and the Chicago Street Race announced a STEM-themed design challenge and curriculum integration that will engage more than 40,000 students within Chicago Public Schools. In celebration of the sport’s 75th Anniversary season, The NASCAR Foundation will host a 75-hour giveathon on May 16-19 with a goal to raise $750,000 for more than 500 nonprofit organizations across the country. Nonprofits can still register to participate at NASCARdaygiveathon.org.

Last season, NASCAR hosted Boys & Girls Club teens at 15 NASCAR Cup Series race events as part of immersive, workforce readiness experiences designed to showcase career opportunities in the industry. In addition, NASCAR reached thousands of club youth through STEM-focused content and activities on Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s digital learning platform, MyFuture.

Volunteerism is another thread woven across the NASCAR IMPACT platform with a focus on empowering NASCAR employees to give back to their communities. New in 2023, all NASCAR employees are provided paid time off to volunteer and support causes and organizations that are important to them.

In addition, NASCAR office locations will each participate in all-day group service projects benefiting local community organizations the week of November 13.

