Todd Gilliland and the No. 36 gener8tor Skills Ford Mustang Team Talladega Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After an impressive performance at the Martinsville Speedway that didn't net the result due to a mechanical failure, Gilliland hopes to be strong again at the biggest track on the NASCAR circuit. Gilliland will lean on his former crew chief, Chris Lawson as the two look to rekindle their past success together. Gilliland finished seventh the last time the NASCAR Cup Series visited Talladega. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: "I am excited to be working with Todd again. Him and I have known each other for quite some time and know how each other operate. I feel our past success together along with his performances on superspeedways gives us an advantage heading into this weekend." DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: "It's going to be an interesting weekend. I have all the confidence in Chris. He has been with me since my Late Model days and we even won two championships together when I was running in the K&N Series out West. The trust is there. "It's all about surviving when it comes to superspeedway racing. It's stressful and gets your adrenaline pumping, but I love it. I can't wait for this weekend."