Zane Smith and the No. 38 Wellcare Ford Team Talladega Competition Notes

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “We come into Talladega with a lot of momentum with our team. We know Zane can come in and continue our success. Talladega is like Daytona, you have to be at the right place at the right time. Zane did a really nice job doing that at Daytona. We just need to give him a good car again on Sunday and let the race play out." DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “I've seen the success that Todd is having with this team this year. The have stepped up and have had really good results. I'm just trying to come in and keep that momentum going for the team. I have a little bit more experience after Daytona. That will help. "It's great to have Wellcare on the car again. I can't do this without them this season."