Tuesday, Apr 18

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Apr 17 50
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 29TH

FINISH: 30TH

POINTS: 30TH

Noah Gragson's Post-Race Quote: "We had our work cut out for us from qualifying and dealt with some of the same issues we had in practice. Overall, I was just tight in the center of the corners and needed help with drive off. Luke Lambert and the team made adjustments all day long to try to help the handling but we just never had the track position. Today was a tough race but my Sunseeker Resorts team never stopped fighting and I'm so thankful for that. Just looking forward to Talladega as we have had strong cars at Daytona and Atlanta."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 28TH

FINISH: 31ST

POINTS: 28TH

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: "I’d say overall today was just tough across the board for our Allegiant Chevy. We started off pretty free at the beginning of the race, but Dave kept throwing some adjustments at it. We got it a little on the tight side towards the middle of the race but the last adjustment that we had really helped us. I think we should have some pretty good notes when we return to Martinsville but in terms of this race, I feel like once we were able to get everything figured out it was too little, too late there with the way the cautions fell. But overall I’m proud of everyone on the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team and I know we’re just gonna keep on fighting through this. I know we’ve got really good strength on the super speedways, so hopefully Talladega goes a little bit more in our favor.”

Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway on April 23rd for wide open full speed action on the high banks. Coverage for the event begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

LMC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Late Caution Untimely for Keselowski at Martinsville
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.