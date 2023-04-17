Fresh Paint for Noah Gragson at 'Dega: Wendy's to Unveil “Biggie™ Bag” No. 42 Chevrolet

To continue its partnership with fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s®, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced a fresh look on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Noah Gragson. Gragson, a 24-year-old native of Las Vegas, began his partnership with Wendy’s in 2020 and the iconic restaurant once again teamed up with Gragson as the primary partner featured on the No. 42 for the Daytona 500 featuring, “The BEEF.” For the April 23 event at Talladega Superspeedway, Wendy’s and Gragson are going big with a Biggie™ Bag paint scheme to highlight the best, and biggie-st, deal in fast food. The latest paint scheme is set to be another big crowd favorite at Talladega. Wendy's will unveil the car on Twitter @Wendys today at 5pm ET.

Gragson had some fun at Daytona International Speedway with his No. 42 Chevy nicknamed “The BEEF.” He and spotter Earl Barban took to social media as Gragson rode in the Goodyear Blimp searching for his racecar. With the help of binoculars and Barban’s guidance, Gragson found “The BEEF” at the Wendy’s Winner’s Square in the Daytona infield. Gragson and the Wendy’s crew had a decent run in the No. 42 throughout the race until a wreck during the closing laps.

“We had a decent run going in “The BEEF” No. 42 until the end at Daytona,” said Gragson. “Throughout the race we put ourselves in position to finish in the top-10 and then made a couple of mistakes and got caught up in the big wreck at the end. I was really proud of (crew chief) Luke Lambert and the team, so I’m ready for a little redemption at Talladega.”

Wendy’s will be celebrating on-site at Talladega Superspeedway by bringing fans a one-of-a-kind arcade and dining experience coined, “Biggie’s.” While at “Biggie’s,” fans can play nearly 20 different classic arcade games, get an up-close and personal look at the No. 42 Biggie Bag, and score FREE Biggie Bags, frozen Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonades and exclusive, limited-edition Wendy’s and Gragson co-branded merchandise. Once night falls, stick around because “Biggie’s” transforms into “Biggie’s After Dark” -- the ultimate glow in the dark party for race fans.

“Wendy’s is back, and we have big things planned for race fans at Talladega,” said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "We started some beef at Daytona with the help of our friends at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson, and this weekend is poised to be even biggier. When NASCAR fans see the No. 42, just know that BIG things are bound to happen.”

“I had so much fun with Wendy’s at Daytona,” said Gragson. “They are such a cool brand so it’s really fitting they are changing things up for Talladega. We love the new paint scheme of the No. 42 Biggie Bag Chevrolet and they have some fun stuff planned for the fans of Talladega. Talladega is such a party – it’s always one of the most fun races of the year for me and a good show for the fans – I’m really excited.”

To see the paint scheme unveil, tune in to Wendy's social media channels at 5pm ET today.

The NASCAR Cup Series will take to the high banks of Talladega on April 23 at 2pm ET. The race will be televised on FOX, and will broadcast on MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

