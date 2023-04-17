Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
“I thought we’d be ok for a while there running about 15th. We fired off so free and the rears just went away fast. We were able to hang onto it until I sped on pit road. Unfortunately, we just could never get back on the lead lap to get our track position back.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
“It was a tough race, and physically challenging, just as it always is at Martinsville. We just fought free all day and lost rear grip in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. Our rear tires faded quickly, because we were so mechanically free. We were never able to take the wave around to get back on the lead lap, so unfortunately, we were just kind of stuck not able to get our track position back.”
- Justin Haley
Call811.com Before You Dig. 250
Kaulig Racing PR