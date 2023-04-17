Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

Derek Kraus, No. 10 International Order of T. Roosevelt Chevrolet Derek Kraus qualified 12th for the Call811.com Before you Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

In the opening stage of the race, Kraus told crew chief, Alex Yontz, he lacked drive off, making it hard to pass and run the bottom. Kraus was happy with the stability he had in his No. 10 Chevy when entering the corner and felt confident with how he was running. He finished 13th in stage one.

After a pit stop during the stage break for an air pressure adjustment, Kraus restarted 12th. Kraus was happy with the adjustment Yontz made to help with drive off and went on to finish 10th in stage two.

Working well with his spotter on timing his passes and protecting the bottom line on the track, Kraus went on to finish eighth, earning his second top-10 finish in his second NXS start. "We started off pretty good, but as the rubber built up, we started to get tight. As the restarts got going, I started to get used to it and how everything goes on these restarts. Throughout the race, Alex (Yontz) made good adjustments to make our No. 10 Chevy better, and we were able to make our way up through the field. The guys made a good pit call there at the end to put tires on, and I felt like we really came alive. There were a couple restarts that went our way, and were were able to end up eighth. I can't thank Matt (Kaulig), Chris (Rice), and everyone at Kaulig Racing for all their hard work.” - Derek Kraus