NCS: Late pit strategy propels Kyle Larson to NOCO 400 win at Martinsville Speedway

Ryan Preece would start from the pole to lead all 80 laps in the opening stage of the day. Preece would work himself through traffic with Almirola and Reddick in two in a seesaw battle to try and run him down for the lead with Suarez and Bristol rounding out the top-five.

With Preece leading the opening 80 laps would lead more laps today in all other races prior.

Stage two was looking near similar to the opening stage with Preece once again dominating but the first caution of the day for an incident would finally come out with 134 completed when Harrison Burton would loop the car towards the tail end of the pack which caused the car to stall and stop in turn two.

Under pit stops it would be a race off pit road for Preece, Suarez and Almirola. Preece would win the race off pit road but then get nabbed for speeding, sending the dominant car of the day to the rear of the field with Truex and Wallace who also got nabbed.

Chastain who stayed out under the caution would fire off and get away from the field on older tires. This seems to be working as a strategy until Kevin Harvick would start working his way through the field finally after 20-plus laps Harvick would work himself up and around Chastain to take over the lead with just 13 laps remaining in stage two.

Harvick would continue to lead through the end of the stage to take home his first stage win since Dover in 2020. Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Brad Keselowski would round out the top-five to end the stage.

Pit stops would once again be a close race off pit road but this time it would be Chase Briscoe who would beat Harvick off. Briscoe would take advantage of this in the opening laps of the final stage by keeping a trio of Hamlin, Harvick and Almirola behind him as they continued to work traffic past halfway in the 400-lap event.

With 150 laps to go the battle for the lead would pick up when Hamlin would begin to close in on the lead as Briscoe worked lapped traffic. Hamlin would use the inside line, but Briscoe would continue to pin the No. 11 machine down to the bottom, preventing Hamlin from making the pass. Finally, after several laps Hamlin would get the nose out in front of Briscoe and make the pass to clear a half lap later.

What was possibly the final stop of the day as it continued to close in on 100 to go a majority of the field would pit before the wheel on Alfredo car would come off the car. Alfredo would make it back to pit road, but the tire would continue to sit on the track until NASCAR had to throw a caution for the fourth time of the day.

To make matters worse for Alfredo the team would be called back to pit road and held for a two-lap penalty for losing the wheel.

As the final 50 laps were closing in, the fifth caution of the day would come out when Yeley would make contact with the wall in what looked like the brakes would fail. Yeley would then exit the car ending his day.

Harvick would come off pit road during the stops thinking something was wrong or loose with the tire. The team would see the flat tire bringing him back to pit road to replace the tire sending him back out in 25th position.

Larson, who had taken just two tires on the final stop would track down Logano with just 35 laps to go hounding the No 22 machine who hadn’t stopped under the last caution for the lead.

Logano would continue to pressure Larson as he would try and make the pass, but it wouldn’t be enough as Larson would finally make the pass with 29 to go.

Larson would pull away from Logano by more than two and a half seconds as Hamlin and Truex would fight it out behind him for third and fourth.

By the time the checkered flag fell Kyle Larson would take home the victory on a two-tire pit strategy over Joey Logano by four seconds followed by Truex, Hamlin and Briscoe.

“We had a great car. That was the best my car had been I think being able to get out front and manage. But, yeah, I had never ever would have thought that I would win here at Martinsville. This place has been so tough on me. Just does not suit my driving style at all.” Said Larson

“I like to charge the center. I like to roll momentum, and that's just not what this place is like. But thanks to Cliff Daniels and everybody for making me feel like I know what I'm doing sometimes around here. So I just can't believe it.” Continued Larson

The NASCAR Cup Series moves onto the 2.66 mile monster Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. on FOX.