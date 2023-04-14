RCR Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

|
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro SS at Martinsville Speedway… Austin Hill has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Martinsville Speedway, posting two top-10 finishes in 2022 while driving the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. During the spring race last season, Hill started from the 14th position and drove forward to claim a fourth-place result. The Winston, Georgia native also has 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the Ridgeway, Virginia facility, earning one top-five (second in 2021) and three top-10 finishes.
Bennett Truck Drivers of the Year… Bennett Family of Companies is honoring and recognizing their 2022 Driver of the Year recipients with a multi-day experience, hosted at Richard Childress Racing and Martinsville Speedway. The honorees will take part in an awards ceremony and exclusive shop tours of both RCR and ECR Engines, before attending the Xfinity Series race on Saturday night. The names of all recipients will be proudly featured on the decklid of Hill's No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Camaro.
King of the Hill… Through seven races, Hill continues to lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship point standings. The sophomore driver has a 12-point lead over Riley Herbst. Since his season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway, Hill has been the only points leader in 2023.
About Bennett Family of Companies... McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.
AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:
What are your thoughts heading into Martinsville Speedway? Do you enjoy racing at the paperclip-shaped oval?
“Yes and no honestly. A lot of the time, especially at the end of the race, people drive into the corner and drive into back of you. It can be annoying, because you know you're going to be hit constantly and you can never get into a rhythm unless you're in the top-five. If you're up front, you can get away and get into a rhythm. But if you are mired back in traffic and running in 15th, you never see what your car is capable of, because you're always guarding from behind. I like Martinsville when you go out for practice and the way the track drives, but the way that the competition races there is a little iffy."
"You need a good race car. Your car needs to be really good and stable on entry, not loose or sliding the left front under braking, and then be able to roll to the center. It doesn't matter if your speed slows down in the center, as you can get a really good drive off to pull away from them. I think that's where the guys who win there are successful. But racing at Martinsville is kind of like Daytona and Talladega in a sense, where you can have a really fast car, but a late race restart happens where you get ran over and you are left finishing 30th. I'm kind of torn of whether I like the place or not."
Knowing the second race at Martinsville Speedway in the fall is the final stop before the championship race, is the No. 21 team focused on making improvements to be the best when it matters most?
"We are working really hard to make our car better, because even though we did finish in the top-10 in both races, we didn't think we were that great. We had stuff go our way in the first race and in the second race, I thought we had a halfway decent car, got in a wreck and had to drive our way back to ninth. There was some promise there, but we are going with a little different package than we did last year. Just trying to find something and if it doesn't work, at least we can mark it off and say 'no, that's not it' when we come back in the fall. When we are in the playoff hunt at the end of the season though, I honestly hope I've already won at either Las Vegas or Homestead so I don't have to worry about it and can just have fun. Anytime you go to Martinsville thinking about points, it's a cluster. You really hope you are either already locked in or really good on points."