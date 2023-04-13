NASCAR Cup Series Driver Ryan Blaney to be Inducted into Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park

Former GEICO 500 winner Ryan Blaney will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park on Friday, April 21. The Induction Ceremony and Block Party will take place from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. CDT and will be served as a kick-off to Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader spring race weekend concluding with the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 23.

This will be the second year in a row that the ceremony and block party take place after a nearly nine-year hiatus. Last year, two-time Talladega Superspeedway winner and NASCAR on FOX analyst Clint Bowyer and park co-founder Ken Allen Sr. were inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame.

Festivities will include the induction ceremony, food trucks, vendors and live music. Sponsors include the City of Talladega, Talladega Bottling Works, RK Allen Oil, First Bank of Alabama, and Talladega 500. Admission to the event is free.

“Ryan Blaney’s continued success of superspeedway racing earns him a well-deserved spot in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “Ryan is always a contender when he races here, and I know he’ll keep running up front for many years to come.”

Blaney has been known for his dominance at superspeedways during his tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series. Outside of his 2020 GEICO 500 win, the Team Penske driver has finished in the top 10 three times in his eight-year career at Talladega Superspeedway. He also won the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and has finished in the top 10 in three of his last four appearances in the DAYTONA 500, including two top-five finishes.

Previous inductees include the likes of NASCAR Hall of Famers such as Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and more. For a full list of inductees, please visit Walk of Fame | City of Talladega.

“In 2022, we renovated the park and held the first induction ceremony since 2013. The ceremony and celebration attracted community members and race fans from near and far. It helped restore pride in our community and honored an outstanding driver and an esteemed Walk of Fame founder,” said Seddrick Hill Sr., City Manager of Talladega. “I encourage community partners and prospective sponsors to support the continuation and growth of this vital tradition.”

For additional information, visit the city of Talladega website at www.talladega.com. Prospective vendors for the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park may contact Kevin Smith at Talladega Bottling Works or sign up at www.talladegabottlingworks. com/walkoffame.

The spring action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, April 22, with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 later that same day. Then the sun sets and the party starts with Cole Swindell’s performance in the Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to Swindell’s concert is free with purchase of a ticket to Sunday’s race.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Fans are also encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at Talladega Superspeedway by following along on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR