Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Martinsville Speedway

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro Chandler Smith will make his first start at Martinsville Speedway in the NXS this weekend in the Call811.com Before You Dig. 250.

Smith earned a fourth place and sixth-place finish at Martinsville in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) in 2021 and 2022 and led two laps in the 2022 Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200. "It's great to get right back to racing at another short track. These kinds of tracks are the ones I'm most comfortable at. It's where I've grown up racing. I've driven a couple times at Martinsville before and really like the feel of it. It'll be my first time in the Xfinity car there so it'll be a new challenge compared to racing Trucks. It's going to get physical with other cars and drivers, and I'm prepared for that." - Chandler Smith on Martinsville Speedway