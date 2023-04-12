Christopher Bell - No. 20 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Martinsville Speedway

No. 20 SHINGRIX Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT MARTINSVILLE: Christopher Bell heads to Martinsville Speedway to make his seventh NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at the 0.526-mile track. Bell won Martinsville in the fall, leading 150 laps and locking himself into the Championship 4. In his six career NCS starts at Martinsville, Bell has earned one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Bell holds the most top-five finishes of any driver this season so far. Through eight NCS starts in 2023 he has earned one win, five top-five and six top-10 finishes. HISTORY AT MARTINSVILLE: Bell has four prior starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Martinsville, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

SHINGRIX: SHINGRIX will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend in Martinsville. To learn more about SHINGRIX, visit www.shingrix.com.

BRISTOL RECAP: Bell led 100 laps and took home the win on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell started fourth and used his dirt racing skills to lead 100 laps and earn his first NCS win of 2023.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 14 NCS victories at Martinsville. In 162 combined starts, the organization has tallied 56 top-five finishes, 86 top-10s and 6,464 laps led. RACE INFO: The NOCO 400 at Martinsville begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I feel really confident going to Martinsville since we ran really well there last year. Martinsville isn’t typically a place I run well at but last year we were super strong in that final race which makes me optimistic going back there. I can’t wait, I love racing at Martinsville.

It’s long race, you have to be extremely good on older tires because with 400 laps you’re going to be going 100+ laps on a set of tires and that’s very difficult to manage. It takes all pieces of the puzzle to be good there, you have to qualify well, you have to be good on new tires, you have to be good on old tires, great pit stops, great restarts, it takes a little bit of everything.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats on dirt at Martinsville Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 1 1 2 0 159 17.5 14.7

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 1 5 6 0 154 8.8 10.6

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 116 5 26 49 4 845 14.8 16.2

