Enter Now to Win VIP Hot Passes to Chicago Street Race with Zeigler Racing/Zeigler Auto Group & Live Fast Motorsports’ #LiveZeiglerFast Contest

Zeigler Racing /Zeigler Auto Group today announced the second stage of its #LiveZeiglerFast fan engagement campaign which will offer one lucky winner two VIP hot passes to the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 2, 2023. The contest starts today, Wednesday, April 12 and runs through Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The season-long, multi–race fan engagement initiative is in collaboration with Live Fast Motorsports and No.78 driver Josh Bilicki–with the first leg of the campaign completed in COTA and Jeremy Frew announced as the winner.

“Following the success of our first VIP hot pass contest for COTA, we’re making it even easier to enter for the Chicago Street Race – the biggest NASCAR event of the year,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Racing/Zeigler Auto Group. “We want everyone & anyone to have access to this opportunity of a lifetime-–whether you are a long-time NASCAR fan or have never been.”

EASY TWO-STEP ENTRY FOR VIP HOT PASSES FOR CHICAGO STREET RACE

Follow @zeigler_racing on Instagram

Tag 2 Friends on any of our Chicago Street Race contest posts

For full contest rules, additional giveaways, and more visit zeiglerracing.com/ livezeiglerfast

“The NASCAR in Chicago Street Race is going to be unlike any other race weekend of the season, with racing on Saturday and Sunday and well-known artists performing throughout the weekend. Thanks to Zeigler Auto Group, we are giving one lucky fan and a guest of their choice the opportunity to experience it behind the scenes. I believe this will be the most desired VIP experience of the race season, making this a true once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said BIlicki.

Besides the Chicago Street Race and the past COTA VIP hot pass giveaway, NASCAR fans can also enter to win hot passes to Charlotte ROVAL with details to be announced at a later date. Fans can also enter to win season-long prizes which will include virtual meet and greets with Bilicki, numerous swag bags, and more. For full contest rules, details on additional giveaways and more visit zeiglerracing.com/ livezeiglerfast

“The opportunity from Zeigler Auto Group to offer fans the incredible chance to experience a first-of-its-kind race in Chicago is an honor to be a part of. We can’t wait to give these winners a true VIP experience!” said Matt Tiff, co-owner of Live Fast Motorsports.

Zeigler Auto Group currently has 11 dealerships in the greater Chicago area including Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick GMC, Cadillac, CDJR, FIAT, Ford, Jaguar, INFINITI, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Zeigler Pre-owned of Chicago.

