Freeway Insurance Unveils National Spanish & English Commercials Featuring Daniel Suárez

Freeway Insurance today unveiled English and Spanish television commercials featuring its NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez that will begin airing nationally in the coming weeks.

Freeway Insurance, in its third year with Suárez and the Trackhouse Racing team, is the only NASCAR sponsor to create and use a driver in national Spanish-language commercials.

In 2022, Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race when he won at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Watch for the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 30.

Trackhouse Racing PR