Zane Smith to drive RWR's No. 51 Ford at Martinsville Speedway

Zane Smith to drive RWR&#039;s No. 51 Ford at Martinsville Speedway

Zane Smith will drive the No. 51 Ford at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for Rick Ware Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Smith, the 2022 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion, will be making his fourth career NCS start. Prior starts were at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway earlier this year, and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in 2022.

In 75 NCTS starts, the native of Huntington Beach, CA has earned nine wins, two of those occurred this year at Daytona and Circuit of the Americas. 

RWR PR

