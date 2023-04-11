Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Martinsville 1 Advance

Tuesday, Apr 11

The last time Ross Chastain was in a racecar at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway was in October of last year. It was a memorable race for Chastain, his No. 1 team and the entire sport.

The Alva, Florida native pulled off a history making final lap move that launched him into the Playoff Final 4 the next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Chastain visited Martinsville Speedway on March 7 to remove portion of wall

NASCAR has since banned the wall riding move, but Chastain will forever be known for the "Hail Melon" that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.

In early March, Chastain returned to the Virginia track to remove the "Martinsv" section of the wall that will be preserved as part of history.

"It was cool to take the afternoon and moment to physically take that piece of the wall out and preserve it," said Chastain. "It's amazing to think about how many great drivers have raced at Martinsville in the past and how many great races have happened at the track. I'm proud to be a piece of something special."

Ross Chastain removing the wall at Martinsville

Chastain hopes to go fast this weekend and have another strong result in the No. 1 WWEX Racing Unishippers Chevrolet. Chastain and Trackhouse's partnership with Worldwide Express and its sister brands of Unishippers and GlobalTranz (collectively "WWEX Racing") began last season. This weekend marks the first time Chastain has driven the Unishippers livery, which he'll also sport at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in September.

Chastain looks forward to returning to Martinsville after a weekend racing on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Chastain finished 28th after a last lap accident.

The Unishippers driver has scored top-five finishes in last two Cup Series starts at Martinsville.

In addition to running the Cup Series race on Sunday at Martinsville, Chastain will compete in Friday night's Craftsman Truck Series race. He'll drive the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's 400-lap race at 3 p.m. EDT.

Ross Chastain at Martinsville Speedway before the wall removal
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Unishippers Chevrolet

How cool is it to have the "Hail Melon" move so well known now?

“What's really cool about it now, and what I'm most proud of is its never going to happen again. If it does happen in NASCAR, they'll get penalized so that will probably deter people from doing it again. I didn't realize it at the time how historical it was but it's neat now to look back on it and think about how its a moment NASCAR's history.”

 

There were so many fan reactions to the move at the end of the Martinsville, what was it like for you to see all of that?

 

“The cell phone camera views from Turns 3 and 4 looking down. They were filming the end of the race and most of them were following the 20 car around the whole track and there is a blur in the middle of all of their screens of my car. It was fun to hear their natural reactions when the cars slow down and to hear the roar, people yelling and asking what happened. I was on pit road and the car was broken and destroyed, and I'm trying to navigate crew members high-fiving me and I could hear the fans through my helmet and over the sound of the engine idling coming down pit road. I glanced up and people were pointing, cheering and high-fiving, and a few weren't so kind gestures."

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 198 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 102 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 19 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

