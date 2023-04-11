Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD Preview -- Martinsville 400

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

FIRST SEASON: Ty Gibbs is competing in his first full NASCAR Cup Series season driving the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.

2023: Gibbs is 18 th in the NASCAR point standings and scored four consecutive top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

in the NASCAR point standings and scored four consecutive top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. MARTINSVILLE: Gibbs has only one NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway in October 2022 when he started 26 th and finished 19 th . He has four Xfinity Series starts including a win in October 2022 and three top-10 finishes. He won the pole for the April 2022 race.

and finished 19 . He has four Xfinity Series starts including a win in October 2022 and three top-10 finishes. He won the pole for the April 2022 race. ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start in July 2022 at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in 15 Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 . He has competed in 15 Cup races with a best finish of 10 at Michigan International Speedway. NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach 11 victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 20 years, one month and one day old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Chris Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2023 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 37 Xfinity Series wins. He was also the crew chief of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with Gibbs. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT MARTINSVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 162 total starts at Martinsville in Cup competition with 14 wins, 56 top-five and 86 top-10 finishes. The team has led 6,464 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on Sunday, April 16 and will be broadcast on FS1, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD

“Our team has done a good job and we’ve finished well throughout the last month. It’s a credit to everyone on the 54 team and at Joe Gibbs Racing. The next step is trying to finish in the top-five, but we’re just going to keep our heads down and keep working. I like Martinsville and I think we’ll bring a good Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.”

Gibbs 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 0 0 4 0 0 20.4 16.0

Gibbs 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 15 0 0 1 0 2 17.0 22.9

