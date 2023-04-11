Realtree Racing: Kevin Harvick Martinsville Advance

Martinsville is one of those tracks where you’ve made a lot of starts, dating all the way back to 1998 when you raced there in the NASCAR Truck Series with Spears Manufacturing. The track is celebrating its 76th anniversary and you’ve been racing there for 25 of those years. Does the history of Martinsville resonate with you? “Martinsville has a deep history in our sport. It’s a place that’s just a part of NASCAR racing, and I think you have to respect that.” You most recently sampled the new-for-2023 short-track package two weeks ago at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. What are your expectations for it at Martinsville? “I don’t know if it’ll look much different than it did last year. It depends on the weather and the tire wear. We didn’t have great-handling vehicles at the two races there last year, but sometimes it’s just about doing everything right. The first race, we did everything OK and got a decent finish. But, honestly, I think we’ll just have to kind of wing it. The car doesn’t feel drastically different and it hasn’t raced drastically different, but it’s obviously a little bit different, and I don’t think we’ll really know how it will react at Martinsville until we race there. At Richmond, nothing really seemed that much different.” Even with a new rules package and the subsequent uncertainty of how the racing will be when you return to Martinsville this weekend, the track has always made drivers feel a bit apprehensive because of its tight confines and close racing. How do you handle racing at Martinsville? “It’s just a challenging racetrack. Martinsville can eat you up pretty quickly with somebody else’s mistake, or you can get behind pretty quickly. You just have to be able to be aggressive without getting your stuff torn up. If something’s not right, it’ll put you behind in a hurry.” With all the shifting and braking that you have to do at Martinsville, how physical is 400 laps? “It’s just so compressed. There are so many upshifts and downshifts, and you have to transition from asphalt to concrete. You kind of get into a rhythm and sometimes you get a little bit lazy and you go over the transition. So, you have to be on your toes all the time. You don’t want to slide the tires and you don’t want the back of the car to start snapping around over those transitions. You’ve got to be pretty methodical because it’s probably going to be as difficult to pass as anywhere we go, so you’ve got to try to minimize the losses on restarts and make your proper lap time as you go through the laps.” Is Martinsville as mentally exhausting as it is physically exhausting? “With the way that we race right now, it is mentally exhausting just because you upshift and downshift so often. You don’t race in fifth gear. You race in third and fourth gear, so there a lot of little nuances that are different.” You’re coming to Martinsville with Realtree on your No. 4 Ford Mustang. Your relationship with Realtree has spanned more than two decades. How did it begin? “Realtree was my first sponsor on my ARCA car at RCR in 1999. I had to run two races to get approved to move from the Busch Series to the Cup Series, as NASCAR required at the time. Talladega was the first race, and Richard (Childress) went to Bill (Jordan) and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this kid and we need to run him in an ARCA race.’ Realtree was on the sides of my racecar, and really from that day forward, Bill Jordan and I became great friends. He introduced me to the outdoors – not that I wasn’t an outdoors person, but I grew up in Southern California, and I just wasn’t exposed to hunting. From 1999 forward, Realtree has been on my car or on my helmet for every race I’ve run. It’s a great partnership that has turned into a friendship. I’ve watched his kids grow up. Bill has always been one of those people who, whenever I’ve had a decision to make, he’s one of the people I call. I’ll call him even when I’m sitting in my car driving down the road just to see what he’s going. It’s been that way for a number of years and I’m proud to have Realtree back on my car this weekend at Martinsville.” What aspects of the outdoors did Bill Jordan expose you to and what has resonated the most with you? “I went on my first duck hunt, my first elk hunt, my first deer hunt, my first turkey hunt, my first bird hunt – everything I did from a hunting standpoint was with Bill and Realtree. Really, just teaching me how to do things safely, appropriately, what’s right, what’s wrong, whatever that is, Bill taught me. Through the years of Realtree Outdoors and everything that we’ve done together, we’ve been able to go on some really neat hunts at different times with different drivers or athletes – just great people. And part of hunting is the camaraderie and the people that you meet and the time you spend just being outdoors and doing something you enjoy and learning about other people. There really isn’t anything from a hunting standpoint that Bill didn’t introduce me to.” TSC PR