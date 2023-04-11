RFK Advance | Martinsville I

Pace Laps:

RFK is coming off an impressive showing at Martinsville in 2022 that saw its two Ford Mustangs qualify inside the top-10 three of the four times there. Keselowski crossed the line fourth which was his best finish of the season until a post-race disqualification.

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads to Martinsville this weekend for another short-track showdown, this time on pavement, with 400 laps set for Sunday afternoon at ‘The Paperclip.’

Keselowski at Martinsville

Starts: 26

Wins: 2 (2017, 2019)

Top-10s: 17

Poles: 1 (2020)

Keselowski, a two-time winner at Martinsville, is set for his 27th Cup start at ‘The Paperclip.’

Martinsville stands as one of Keselowski’s best tracks statistically with an average finish of 12th, fourth-best among active tracks on the circuit behind Loudon (10th), Pocono (10.7) and Las Vegas (11.9).

He has finished top-10 in over 65 percent of his starts there. Of the 17 top-10s, 12 have been inside the top five. He earned his first Grandfather clock back in 2017 and won the same race two years later in the spring.

Keselowski has finished fifth or better in 11 of his last 16 races at the track with a pair of runner-up results and three finishes of third.

Last season he ran 17th in the spring, and crossed the line fourth in the fall race before later being disqualified.

He carries an average starting position of 11.1 into the weekend with 15 starts inside the top-10 and one pole (2010). Last season he qualified ninth in the spring and sixth in the fall.