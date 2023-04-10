LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Bristol Dirt

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: "I’d say that was pretty good. We kind of just survived the chaos and obviously had an up and down day going three laps down early on. To come back and finish in the top-15 is pretty solid. We just need to find a little more in the car and get a little bit better for next year, but I’m definitely happy to get out of here with a decent finish after a night like that. Proud of everyone’s efforts on our Club Wyndham Chevy, looking forward to Martinsville next week."

Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway on April 16 for more short track action. Coverage for the event begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.