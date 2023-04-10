Burton Finishes 15th at Bristol

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team avoided the pitfalls that come with racing on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway and came away with a 15th-place finish in the Food City Dirt Race.



That equaled Burton’s previous best finish of the season, at Auto Club Speedway in February.



Burton and the DEX Imaging Mustang lined up 20th for the start of Sunday’s 250-lap race on the clay-covered Bristol track.



The team struggled in the early going, finishing 30th in the first 75-lap Stage but improved to 24th by the end of the second Stage.



As the race went on, Burton and the DEX Mustang moved further through the field. With 66 laps remaining, Burton moved into the top 20 and ran there for the remainder of the race.



With just under 10 laps left to run, Burton moved into the top 15 and was running there when the checkered flag flew.



Next up for the No. 21 team is a trip to the Wood Brothers’ home track, Martinsville Speedway, for next Sunday’s NOCO 400.

WBR PR