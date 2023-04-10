RCR NCS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

“I had a blast out there tonight in the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt. I don’t care what anyone says about Bristol Motor Speedway’s racing surface and whether it’s better as concrete or dirt. That was just cool and I think we all have to thank SMI for all of the hard work they’ve done with preparing this track for dirt racing. That was an amazing show throughout the field. I felt like it was some great racing. I really wish we could have brought our Chevy to Victory Lane. We were second in both stages and getting a third-place finish was big for us. We’re getting the momentum rolling. We just weren’t good enough against the fence when it mattered. We needed the track to kind of go back to our run. I was sideways off of Turn 2 a couple of times. Right there at the end, we were kind of circling the middle and the car was really good. We just didn’t have enough laps to make anything work. Awesome job by the RCR team on strategy all night. We were fast, just didn’t have enough at the end, but it was a good points day for the No. 3 team.” -Austin Dillon