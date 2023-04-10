CHEVROLET NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: Austin Dillon, No. 3 BREZTRI Camaro ZL1 Finished: 3rd A third place finish after starting on the outside pole. Austin, you had one heck of a racecar tonight, even after having to come through mid-pack and back up to the front. It seemed like your car was one of the few that was driving right at certain points of the night. Tell us about your race. “I just have to thank SMI for all of the hard work they’ve done with this dirt racing. I don’t care what anybody says, that was an amazing show throughout the field. I felt like it was some great racing. Have to thank the good Lord above. It’s Easter and that’s what we’re really here to celebrate. But man, that was a fun time. I really wish we could have brought home the No. 3 BREZTRI Chevy into victory lane. We were second in both stages and getting a third-place finish was big for us. Getting the momentum rolling. I had a lot of fun out there. Just wasn’t good enough against the fence when it mattered. We needed the track to kind of go back to our run. Right there at the end, we were kind of circling the middle and the car was really good. The No. 3 BREZTRI Chevy was fast, just not enough at the end.” Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Finished: 35th We saw contact earlier in the race between you and Ryan Preece. We saw it again off turn two and continue down the straightway. What caused it to continue? “Yeah, I’m guessing he was paying me back for whatever I did earlier. He ran me straight into the fence and my car was broke and we crashed. It sucks, but I should just be mad at myself for spinning out earlier and putting myself back there. Just sucks.” You were looking for a long run; you said you had a better car when you could go out there for a while. “Yeah, just the tires seemed to operate better when they were hotter. Just didn’t get to run very long there at the end.” Noah Gragson, No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Camaro ZL1 Finished: 33rd “I felt like we had a much better No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevy from the heat races to the race. Luke Lambert (crew chief) and the rest of the Sunseeker team really did a great job of making adjustments to the car and improving it; going from dead last in the heat race and starting 36th in the race, and then getting up into the top-10. The team did a great job, a great effort in making adjustments. I caught the wall in the second stage and then with probably about 40 or 50-laps to go, just broke a toe link so that took us out of contention. But I felt like we had a really good Chevy. Just proud of everyone’s efforts from where we started the weekend to where we ended. I felt like we got way better. Just appreciate everyone’s hard work.” Erik Jones, No. 43 Club Wyndham Camaro ZL1 Finished: 14th “Yeah, I’d say that was pretty good. We kind of just survived the chaos and obviously had an up and down day going three laps down early on. To come back and finish in the top-15 is pretty solid. We just need to find a little more in the car and get a little bit better for next year, but I’m definitely happy to get out of here with a decent finish after a night like that. Proud of everyone’s efforts on our Club Wyndham Chevy, looking forward to Martinsville next week.” Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Irish Spring Camaro ZL1 Finished: 4th I heard you on the radio today say that you felt like you were pulling a trailer behind this No. 47 Chevy. Kind of describe what you were dealing with out there. “It honestly felt like I hadn’t run dirt cars much. We just struggled a little bit yesterday. The guys worked really hard all night coming up with something different. We changed our No. 47 Irish Spring Camaro around and we were better. We still didn’t have enough to run up front there, but we methodically kind of picked and chose lanes. We got to running the bottom really well and made up a lot of time on restarts. They all just kind of fell our way there. Really good to get a top-five and a bounce-back after last weekend. I hope that was a good show. I thought the race track was as good as it could be. You could run kind of all over the place, so hats off to the track.”