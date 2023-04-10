Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road - Bristol

Chase, coming home fifth. Battling at the end of the race, battling the broken finger. What more did you need tonight?

CHASE BRISCOE: I don't know. I just needed a little bit more on the top. I felt like I was okay. I just wasn't quite as good. I thought the 45 was definitely probably the best. The 20, I felt like I could kind of pace him, but it was going to be nearly impossible to pass him.

There were a couple times I was close in one and two. I feel like I had my hands tied the whole time. I needed to be a little bit more better.

Overall a awesome day for our Magical Vacations Planners Ford. Really cool paint scheme. They had 500 other (indiscernible) on the car. A lot of smiling faces on the car. Wish we could have had them all smiling in Victory Lane.

Nevertheless overall a good solid points night for us, which is something we haven't had all season long.

Wish we could have got the win. I thought it was an awesome race. I hope the fans thought it was, too. That was I felt like more of a dirt race than we have had in the year.

Had a lot of fun in the car. Hopefully my finger will feel good tomorrow.

NASCAR PR