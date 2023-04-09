Burton To Start 20th at Bristol

After starting fourth and finishing fourth in the second of four qualifying races on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang will start 20th in Sunday evening’s Food City Dirt Race on the clay-covered, half-mile oval.



Friday’s practice session at Bristol was cancelled due to rain, and the starting line-up for the 15-lap qualifying races was set by random draw.



Burton took third place on the initial start but settled into fourth for the remainder of the run. Points were earned by finishing position and for positions gained in the qualifiers.



Sunday’s 250-lap feature event is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 75 and 150.

WBR PR