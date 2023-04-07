Friday, Apr 07

RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway ... The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to its roots this weekend for the Series' 491st dirt race, and the only race on dirt scheduled for the 2023 season. Since Bristol Motor Speedway first converted its half-mile oval to a dirt track three years ago, Richard Childress Racing has earned a pair of top-10 finishes, highlighted by Tyler Reddick's second-place effort in 2022.

 

In 183 NASCAR Cup Series starts on the pavement configuration at Bristol Motor Speedway, RCR has scored nine wins, including Dale Earnhardt's seven wins at the track (both races in 1985 and 1987, plus victories in 1988, 1994 and 1999). Kevin Harvick won in 2005, and Jeff Burton found Victory Lane for the organization in 2008. RCR has racked up 35 top-five and 71 top-10 finishes.

 

Did You Know? Team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress competed at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first time in the Southeastern 500 on April 9, 1972. It was his 16th career start and he was credited with an 18th-place finish.

 

Follow Sunday's Action at Bristol Motor Speedway ... The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, April 9 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway… Dillon has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track configuration. His strong performance in 2022 was stalled by engine issues due to dirt buildup on his Chevy.

 

Winner, Winner … Dillon has won at Bristol Motor Speedway on both the paved and dirt configurations. In addition to winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track in August 2016 (paved), Dillon was among the first drivers to compete on the track’s dirt surface in 2021. He won two features and a heat race in dominating fashion in a 604 Crate Late Model for Corey Hedgecock Racing.

 

An Ace on Dirt … Dillon first began racing dirt late models in 2006 as the natural progression in his career after starting out in legend cars and bandoleros. Under the tutelage of Shane and Dale McDowell, notable dirt racing victories include the All-Star Shootout at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 2009 and May 2007).

 

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Bristol Motor Speedway … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

 

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A on the Food City Stage in the fan midway at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

 

What are your thoughts heading into the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race?

“I’m happy to get back to my racing roots on the dirt with the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It’s a challenge with these NextGen cars. I had a blast last year until our Chevrolet overheated and hurt the engine. I feel like my ECR and RCR guys have made really good changes since then. We’ll come with a similar setup and hopefully we’re in a good position to put our Chevy in Victory Lane. Our teammate was really fast there last year, and we should be able to take advantage of that speed as well. I love dirt racing.”

 

What are you looking forward to most about the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race?

“I think the biggest thing is an opportunity to get into the NASCAR Playoffs. Growing up as a dirt racer, I love getting on the dirt now and trying to find different lines out there and be creative. We’ll see what we get with the track when we show up there on Friday. You really have to watch the weather when it comes to a dirt track. We’ll monitor that and see what kind of track we’re going to have. I’m looking forward to it.”

 

You have a lot of experience dirt racing in several types of vehicles at Bristol Motor Speedway. Does that give you confidence heading into the race?

“For sure. We’ve won in a Late Model on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt before, and that gives us a little bit of confidence heading into this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt. Last year, we ran up front in the Bristol Dirt Race and ended up blowing up from the dirt impacting the engine. This year, we’re more prepared. I think we’ll take something similar this year and try to watch the weather. Dirt racing is very weather-dependent so hopefully the rain stays away and the track conditions stay solid. Either way, with whatever track conditions we get we need a car that can adapt. We need to make the car very adaptable, and hopefully the driver is adaptable, too.”

 

How much more challenging is the weather element on a dirt track versus another track?

“When a dirt track gets wet, it changes how it drives a lot. Depending on how the team of track workers prep the track during the week, it can change. Right now, it’s sunny where I am at. If it’s hot and sunny at Bristol Motor Speedway, that track can harden up. Then, when the weather hits, if it rains, it softens that dirt up. The moisture gets down in the dirt and it changes the way the car drives. We’ll just be working hard to chase that and hopefully when the weather comes it is an advantage for this No. 3 team. From an asphalt standpoint, when it rains we wait until the track dries. From a dirt track standpoint, the dirt will soak up the moisture that it gets, soften the track up and create more grip. If it doesn’t get any moisture, it can be dry slick. The conditions change really fast on a dirt track. You really want to be maneuverable so that you can move around and chase where you see the darker colored dirt to find grip.”

 

Is there a key to winning at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend?

“For a dirt race, I think the big key is being successful in your heat race, getting a good starting position and then being able to change your line to find grip. If the top line comes in, you need to be able to move up, get to the top. If the bottom line is the place to be, then that’s where you need to be.”

 

What about racing on Easter night? That’s kind of different for you guys …

“Easter has always been a time for family and the good Lord above. We’ll still celebrate God on Sunday and spend time with our families. I’m looking forward to having my son, Ace, at Bristol Motor Speedway. Motor Racing Outreach has an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids in the parking lot, so it’s pretty special and fun to see those kids all running around looking for eggs. They’ve done a really good job with Sunday service at the track for Easter weekend. But then, after everybody celebrates Easter, that evening you’ll see us racing on the dirt track at Bristol.”
 

This Week’s Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway … Kyle Busch is the defending winner of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch won for the first time in two starts in the Bristol dirt race and claimed his ninth victory overall at the .533-mile Tennessee oval in 2022. His average running position in the race was an impressive 4.73, best of any driver. Led by crew chief Randall Burnett, the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing finished seventh or better in both dirt races at Bristol (average finish is 4.50).

 

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on FacebookTwitter , and Instagram.

 

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

  

How significant was your win last year at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt race?

“I feel like last year’s win at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt race was pretty significant in the fact that I think I’ve won on every configuration that I’ve raced on at Bristol Motor Speedway. It’s just a really fun track and I really love going there. It’s one of my favorites. It reminds me of one of my favorite tracks growing up, Winchester Speedway.”

 

Is there anything you can do to prepare for that specific race? Is it possible to learn something on the SIM?

“I don’t really do anything special to prepare for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt race. The biggest thing is just having dirt experience throughout the year of different vehicles and sliding them around and knowing where the grip is, where it isn’t, and following the ever-changing conditions as the track deteriorates over time. It’s more about how good of a dirt racer you are and how good your team is at knowing what adjustments to make to the car during different points of the race or the weekend. There’s really nothing on SIM that can correlate. The SIM might give you reps but I don’t think it gives you very good feel besides visuals.”

 

How much does the surface of the track change during the weekend or the race itself?

“The track surface changes all the time. It’s super wet and super tacky and has a lot of chunks of mud that’ll fly off when it’s fresh and when it’s new. And then as you get that first layer of mud burned off you get down to the harder layers of clay underneath it that are always drier because it doesn’t seem like the water really saturates all the way in and all the way through so it’s hard for the track to really always stay good and tacky and grippy. It really blows off is how we term it and then you have to run up on the cushion and get your right rear in some of the moisture that’s still there while that continues to burn off and move up the racetrack consistently.”

 

With the NextGen cars, how can you and the team make the car drive better if you’re struggling?

“The NextGen cars are a little bit tougher just because last year we saw Chase Briscoe shifting a lot and he was doing a really good job of getting that to work for him. It tried it and couldn’t get it to work for me. That just throws another wrench into the plan of if you shift or if you don’t shift. You really want to have good drive off. Drive off is the biggest thing where you feel like you can make time and make passes. You try to set up your passes coming off the corner and then do a slide job into the next corner but it doesn’t always work well. Trying to find momentum but yet having overall grip all the way around is key to Bristol dirt.” 

 

How important is it to the sport and the fans that other drivers and manufacturers have won races this season? 

“Last year we had 19 winners from every manufacturer. I think the guy who won the most races won four or five – it’s been a while since it’s been that few of races by the top winner of the series. Typically you see seven, eight, nine, 10 races of a guy who wins. It just showed good parity. I think a lot of that has more to do with this NextGen racecar than it does the manufacturers. They’re all working hard and doing the best with what they’ve got, and we continue to build on what our program is with RCR and Chevrolet. Hopefully, we can keep heading in the right direction.”

 

Is parity a good thing in racing? 

“If you look at F1, I don’t think there’s much parity. You could argue that if you turn on NASCAR races, you don’t really know who’s going to win each week. You know who’s good at particular racetracks and sometimes those guys – myself – will only win one race a year, so they’re not winning every single week. You turn on an F1 race and you wonder if anyone is going to beat Red Bull right now. It was Mercedes, so there’s obviously a distinct difference between our two series.”

RCR PR

