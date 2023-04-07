RCR Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway

This Week’s BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway… Dillon has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track configuration. His strong performance in 2022 was stalled by engine issues due to dirt buildup on his Chevy. Winner, Winner … Dillon has won at Bristol Motor Speedway on both the paved and dirt configurations. In addition to winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track in August 2016 (paved), Dillon was among the first drivers to compete on the track’s dirt surface in 2021. He won two features and a heat race in dominating fashion in a 604 Crate Late Model for Corey Hedgecock Racing. An Ace on Dirt … Dillon first began racing dirt late models in 2006 as the natural progression in his career after starting out in legend cars and bandoleros. Under the tutelage of Shane and Dale McDowell, notable dirt racing victories include the All-Star Shootout at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 2009 and May 2007). BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Bristol Motor Speedway … BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A on the Food City Stage in the fan midway at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES: What are your thoughts heading into the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race? “I’m happy to get back to my racing roots on the dirt with the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It’s a challenge with these NextGen cars. I had a blast last year until our Chevrolet overheated and hurt the engine. I feel like my ECR and RCR guys have made really good changes since then. We’ll come with a similar setup and hopefully we’re in a good position to put our Chevy in Victory Lane. Our teammate was really fast there last year, and we should be able to take advantage of that speed as well. I love dirt racing.” What are you looking forward to most about the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race? “I think the biggest thing is an opportunity to get into the NASCAR Playoffs. Growing up as a dirt racer, I love getting on the dirt now and trying to find different lines out there and be creative. We’ll see what we get with the track when we show up there on Friday. You really have to watch the weather when it comes to a dirt track. We’ll monitor that and see what kind of track we’re going to have. I’m looking forward to it.” You have a lot of experience dirt racing in several types of vehicles at Bristol Motor Speedway. Does that give you confidence heading into the race? “For sure. We’ve won in a Late Model on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt before, and that gives us a little bit of confidence heading into this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt. Last year, we ran up front in the Bristol Dirt Race and ended up blowing up from the dirt impacting the engine. This year, we’re more prepared. I think we’ll take something similar this year and try to watch the weather. Dirt racing is very weather-dependent so hopefully the rain stays away and the track conditions stay solid. Either way, with whatever track conditions we get we need a car that can adapt. We need to make the car very adaptable, and hopefully the driver is adaptable, too.” How much more challenging is the weather element on a dirt track versus another track? “When a dirt track gets wet, it changes how it drives a lot. Depending on how the team of track workers prep the track during the week, it can change. Right now, it’s sunny where I am at. If it’s hot and sunny at Bristol Motor Speedway, that track can harden up. Then, when the weather hits, if it rains, it softens that dirt up. The moisture gets down in the dirt and it changes the way the car drives. We’ll just be working hard to chase that and hopefully when the weather comes it is an advantage for this No. 3 team. From an asphalt standpoint, when it rains we wait until the track dries. From a dirt track standpoint, the dirt will soak up the moisture that it gets, soften the track up and create more grip. If it doesn’t get any moisture, it can be dry slick. The conditions change really fast on a dirt track. You really want to be maneuverable so that you can move around and chase where you see the darker colored dirt to find grip.” Is there a key to winning at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend? “For a dirt race, I think the big key is being successful in your heat race, getting a good starting position and then being able to change your line to find grip. If the top line comes in, you need to be able to move up, get to the top. If the bottom line is the place to be, then that’s where you need to be.” What about racing on Easter night? That’s kind of different for you guys … “Easter has always been a time for family and the good Lord above. We’ll still celebrate God on Sunday and spend time with our families. I’m looking forward to having my son, Ace, at Bristol Motor Speedway. Motor Racing Outreach has an Easter Egg Hunt for the kids in the parking lot, so it’s pretty special and fun to see those kids all running around looking for eggs. They’ve done a really good job with Sunday service at the track for Easter weekend. But then, after everybody celebrates Easter, that evening you’ll see us racing on the dirt track at Bristol.”