Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Bristol Dirt

24 WILLIAM BYRON Age: 25 (Nov. 29, 1997) Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina Crew Chief: Brian Campe (interim) Standings: 4th No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 RE-LIVING RICHMOND: With rain canceling NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and the lineup set by the metric formula, William Byron rolled off third for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native quickly took over the lead and captured the stage one win. He continued to run within the top five for the majority of stage two, ultimately collecting stage points in third. Utilizing pit strategy during the final stage, Byron took the lead again, this time with 34 laps to go and looked poised to take home his third win of the season before being collected in an on-track incident. He was able to finish the race but was scored with a 24th-place result. After seven races in 2023, Byron is now fourth in the driver point standings, 35 markers behind leader and Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Alex Bowman.



24 IN ’23: Byron and the No. 24 team are off to a hot start in the 2023 Cup Series season. So far, the sixth-year Cup Series driver tops most statistical categories including laps led (385), wins (two), stage wins (five), average running position (7.08) and laps run in the top five (1,139). Byron is also tied for the most top-10 finishes in a stage (10) and is second for laps run in the top 10 (1,309).



STAGE WINNER: After winning stage one at Richmond this past Sunday, Byron now has five stage wins in 2023 – his most in a single season. In fact, his five stage wins this year are the most all-time by a driver through seven races. Byron has now won stage one in four of the last five races this season.



AWESOME AVERAGE: Through seven races, Byron’s 7.08 average running position is the best in the field. Four of his seven best Cup Series races based on average running position have come in the last five races (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Circuit of The Americas and Richmond).



SLINGIN’ DIRT: This weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark the third time that the Cup Series will race on dirt at the Tennessee venue. Byron’s best showing came in 2021 where he started eighth and raced to a sixth-place finish. In those two races combined, Byron has the sixth-most laps run in the top five (170) and the fifth-most laps run in the top 10 (260). He does have one other start on dirt at the national level of NASCAR. In 2016, Byron competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. After finishing fourth in his heat race, Byron went on to score a top-15 finish, crossing the finish line in 14th.



DOUBLE UP: In addition to his full-time driving duties in the Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Byron will also compete in the Truck Series dirt race at Bristol with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). While this is the second time Byron has pulled double duty in 2023, this will be his first time in the Truck Series since his win at Martinsville Speedway in 2022. Running the No. 51 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday, Byron is returning to the team that he raced for in his NASCAR national series debut. After making one start in 2015, Byron won an unprecedented seven races in 2016 en route to collecting rookie of the year honors and narrowly missing the Championship 4 race. He went on to help KBM win the owner’s championship the following weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



GOT 99 PROBLEMS, BUT WINNING AIN’T ONE: With his two victories to start the year, Byron continues to make his mark on the legacy of the No. 24 at the Cup Series level. Those two wins bring the No. 24 one victory away from 100. Currently fifth with 99 wins, the No. 24 is only behind the No. 3 with 101, the No. 2 with 102 wins, the No. 43 with 200 wins and the No. 11 with 228 wins on the all-time list.



RAPTOR® TOUGH: While he was close to putting the No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevy in victory lane again, Byron has another shot to get it done when he climbs behind the wheel for Sunday’s dirt race at Bristol. RAPTOR® is a durable protective coating that is designed to tolerate the toughest climatic conditions and can be applied to a wide range of items, including truck beds, lawnmowers, outdoor furniture and more. With 16 pre-mixed colors available, it’s easy to personalize anything you want to protect. RAPTOR® is available at local paint distributors, auto parts stores, and online retailers. For a better look at Byron’s No. 24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, click here.