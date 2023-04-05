LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

- About Club Wyndham: This year, Club Wyndham is offering racing fans 15% off on a bucket list NASCAR vacation. Save on resort stays during race weeks in destinations near select races by booking through Extra Holidays, Club Wyndham’s rental platform. See Offer Details below.* Click to learn more http://www.extraholidays. com/legacy.

*Travel offer details: Book by December 31, 2023. Travel by December 31, 2023. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Reservations may be limited during certain holidays. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

- Club Wyndham Joins Jones: Club Wyndham will be the primary partner this weekend on the No. 43 Chevrolet. Club Wyndham has been affiliated with Team Ambassador Richard Petty for more than two decades, as “The King” is a Club Wyndham timeshare owner and frequents various resorts and vacation destinations several times a year. This is the second time the Club Wyndham branding will be featured prominently on a racecar, as they were featured on co-owner Jimmie Johnson's No. 84 for Circuit of the Americas, where he was collected in a first lap accident. Club Wyndham is the nation's largest vacations club, and will be the primary partner for Johnson's Coca-Cola 600 entry in May.

- Dirt Runs In The Family: Erik Jones isn't the only driver in the household. Jones' fiancée, Holly Shelton, was an accomplished dirt racer in her own right, competing in midgets and sprint cars throughout the country. Shelton became a part of the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) program in 2018, and was able to race for Keith Kunz Motorsports, one of the most accomplished dirt midget teams in the sport. Shelton set the record for the highest-finishing result of a female with a third place finish in a USAC race at Lawrenceburg Speedway, and occasionally gets back behind the wheel of Jones' outlaw kart at Millbridge Speedway.

- From the Driver’s Seat: Now that you've had a year to think about it, how differently do these NextGen cars drive compared to any of the other cars you've driven before on dirt?

“Yeah, I don't really think that the NextGen car drives a whole lot different on dirt compared to the old car. You know, overall, it has some of the same tendencies as what the old car did, but I thought the biggest change last year was due to some of the track prep. It stayed pretty tacky through the race, and we had some rain in the area, so it kind of kept the track in a heavy state, and it made the racing a lot different. I think this year might be kind of the same, it seems like we will still have some of that adverse weather in the area once again, so we'll see how that plays out, but overall I think the cars are pretty similar."