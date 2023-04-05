Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

|
|
|
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 Tide Camaro ZL1
"I’m looking forward to dirt racing at Bristol, something I’m super passionate about. Jonathan Davenport will be bringing some of his dirt-racing expertise to Kaulig Racing this weekend as well. We’ve spent quite a bit of time on the simulator preparing for this weekend. We did really well last year and won our heat race. I’m also excited to have the power of Tide onboard our No. 31 Camaro ZL1 as part of our partnership with our good friends at Food City. This is definitely a weekend I’ve been looking forward to."
- Justin Haley on Bristol Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing PR