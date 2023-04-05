Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Bristol Motor Speedway

Jonathan Davenport, No. 13 Nurtien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 Jonathan Davenport will make his NCS debut with Kaulig Racing in the No. 13 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In addition to his NCS debut, Davenport will pilot the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports in NASCAR Craftsmans Truck Series (NCTS) Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt.

Long-time partner of both Kaulig Racing and Jonathan Davenport, Nutrien Ag Solutions will be on-board the No. 13 Camaro. "I’m nervously excited for my Cup debut on the dirt at Bristol. Totally different atmosphere, totally different kind of car and kind of racing. It’s going to be huge learning curve, but I’m up for the task and I feel good about it. I’m going to absorb all the information I can from my teammates Justin (Haley) and AJ (Allmendinger) to learn the car and learn how Cup drivers race. I’ve got great support from Kaulig Racing and my long-time partner Nutrien Ag Solutions. Every race car driver wants to drive in NASCAR; this is the best opportunity I’ve had to be able to make this dream come true." - Jonathan Davenport on Bristol Motor Speedway