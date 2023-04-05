Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 04.05.23

In what has become an annual tradition, NASCAR returns to its roots with racing on the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NCTS

Bell leads in top-fives… Christopher Bell added another top-five finish in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday as the Oklahoma-native earned a fourth-place finish. It is Bell’s fourth top-five finish in the first seven NASCAR Cup Series races this season, which is more than any other driver in the series. Bell looks for another strong run this weekend on Bristol’s dirt surface. The 2013 USAC Midget National Champion also won his first NASCAR race on dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2015 in just his third career Truck Series start.

Gibbs on an impressive streak… Ty Gibbs continued his streak of ninth-place finishes at Richmond Raceway. The 20-year-old rookie driver now has three consecutive ninth-place finishes in the Cup Series and has moved inside the top-20 in the point standings. Bristol will mark Gibbs’ first NASCAR dirt event, but the North Carolina-native earned multiple runner-up finishes on dirt tracks on his way to the 2021 ARCA Menards Series title.

Tundra drivers going for three straight in Bristol… Toyota is undefeated in NASCAR Truck Series action on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. scored his first Truck Series win in 2021, while former Toyota driver Ben Rhodes drove a Tundra to victory there last season.

Two Friesens in Bristol… Stewart Friesen and Jessica Friesen will both compete this weekend in the Truck Series race. Stewart is coming off a season-best third-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway. He won his first career Truck Series race on dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2019. Jessica, an accomplished dirt modified racer, is looking to make her third career Truck Series start.

Dirt debut for Heim… Corey Heim had an impressive rookie season in 2022, winning Rookie of the Year honors despite running a limited schedule. Heim’s 2022 schedule did not include either dirt race, so this Saturday will be his Truck Series dirt debut. Heim has run several races on dirt in the ARCA Menards Series – including a win at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2021.

