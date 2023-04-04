Food City, Procter & Gamble, Gain, and Tide Clean-up at Bristol with Kaulig Racing

Food City announced today that the supermarket retailer will partner with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble laundry detergent brands, Gain and Tide, as the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) returns to dirt for the third-consecutive Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9.

The freshness of Gain and the power of Tide go head-to-head, as Procter & Gamble and Food City serve as the primary sponsor for Kaulig Racing’s Nos. 16 and 31 cars. Gain’s bright green-and-orange color palette and “Smell Ya Later” design will be on board AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet. while Tide’s recognizable logo, the distinctive orange-and-yellow bullseye, is on board the No. 31 Chevrolet piloted by Justin Haley. The design includes a nod to Tide’s rich NASCAR history. The duo will look to “Fight Dirty!” together as the series embarks on the dirt surface.

Bristol Motor Speedway has been transformed from a high-banked concrete oval into a premier dirt racing arena for the third-consecutive running of the Food City Dirt Race. This is only the third time that the Cup Series has been featured on dirt since 1970.

For the second time in NASCAR’s modern era (1972-present) and only the 13th time in history, the NCS will race on Easter Sunday. Of the 12 previous Easter races, six were also held on dirt tracks.

“Food City is proud to team up with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble for this great partnership that pairs two iconic brands – Gain & Tide, along with Kaulig Racing’s two seasoned drivers – Haley and Allmendinger for the running of the third-annual Food City Dirt Race,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET, as well as the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kaulig Racing PR