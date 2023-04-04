Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Team Bristol Dirt Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell has been underappreciated on the dirt at Bristol. While other drivers with dirt backgrounds get the hype, McDowell has finishes of 12th and ninth on the dirt at Bristol. The team has another great opportunity for a top-10 this Sunday. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: "This past weekend's finish was huge for us. It was our first top-10 of the season. We can use the momentum because Bristol can be a tough race to prepare for. I am confident that our No. 34 Love's Travel Stops team can get another top-10, but we'll have to work hard. This is a tough race, but Michael has shown he is good there." DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: "It has become a challenge, but one that I enjoy. I just work hard at it and that has paid off. It has been fun and we can have another great night. You just have to let the car, the race, and the track come to you. You really race that more than the competitors."