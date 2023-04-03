Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Richmond Raceway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Per the rulebook, Justin Haley started 29th in the Toyota Owners 400, as qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

During the opening stage, Haley’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 handled tight, as he slid back a few positions. After an air pressure adjustment, Haley radioed that his car was decent, as he went on to finish the stage in 25 th . He told crew chief, Trent Owens, to continue making changes in that direction.

During the start of the second stage, Haley’s No. 31 car began running extremely tight. He pit for adjustments during the first caution of the stage, improving the handling of the car. Haley eventually fell a lap down to the leaders and finished the stage in 23 rd .

A miscommunication and pit-road mishap on Haley’s final green-flag pit stops caused him to lose a few positions. Fortunately, Haley was able to take the wave around, putting him just one lap down, as he went on to finish 29 th . "It wasn’t our best day collectively as a team. We made some great adjustments throughout the day and were moving in a positive direction. Unfortunately, some miscommunication put us in a bad spot, and we just couldn’t quite make up our track position. I think we made improvements and learned a lot; we just need to button some things up and execute in other areas to get the most out of our day.” - Justin Haley