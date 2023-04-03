Burton Finishes 19th on Wood Brothers Racing Day in Virginia

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Menards/Dutch Boy team fought their way forward in the second half of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway and scored a 19th-place finish on Wood Brothers Racing Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia.



Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was on hand at the track to present the Wood Brothers, from Stuart, with a proclamation recognizing them for their many achievements in the sport. Youngkin also spent time atop the team’s pit box during Sunday’s race.



With qualifying and practice washed out on Saturday, Burton, whose family also is from Virginia, lined up 26th for the start of Sunday’s 400 lapper on the three-quarter-mile oval in Richmond.



Burton dropped to 31st when the Competition Caution flag flew at Lap 30. He ran in the top 25 for a time in the second half of the first Stage and ended that 70-lap segment of the race in 28th place.



In the second Stage he continued to keep his Menards/Dutch Boy Mustang in the top 25 and finished that 160-lap stretch in 21st place but a lap behind the leaders.



He rejoined the lead lap by taking the wave-around during a caution period following a Lap 306 spin by Noah Gragson.



Burton made his final pit stop from 19th place during a caution period at Lap 381, and despite some late-race brake issues remained inside the top 20 for the remainder of the race and finished 19th.



Burton and the Wood Brothers team now head to Bristol Motor Speedway for an Easter Sunday evening race on the high-banked short track now covered in red clay.

