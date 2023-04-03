RCR NCS Race Report: Richmond Raceway

“Richmond Raceway is statistically one of my best tracks, so I wish we could have capitalized with a solid finish in the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet today. We just never got a feel for the handling of our Chevy. We started deep in the field after practice and qualifying were canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday and that put us in a hole. We made plenty of adjustments to the balance of our car during pit stops, but never got it where it needed to be, and then had a slow stop under green. We’ll do some homework before the fall race to make ourselves better. Bring on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race.” -Austin Dillon