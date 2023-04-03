Monday, Apr 03

RCR NCS Race Report: Richmond Raceway

Austin Dillon and the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Battle Changing Track Conditions at Richmond Raceway
 

25th

27th

26th

“Richmond Raceway is statistically one of my best tracks, so I wish we could have capitalized with a solid finish in the BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet today. We just never got a feel for the handling of our Chevy. We started deep in the field after practice and qualifying were canceled due to inclement weather on Saturday and that put us in a hole. We made plenty of adjustments to the balance of our car during pit stops, but never got it where it needed to be, and then had a slow stop under green. We’ll do some homework before the fall race to make ourselves better. Bring on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Claim Respectable Finish at Richmond Raceway
 

14th

2nd

8th

“We were a little bit off the mark today, but overall it was a decent day for our 3CHI Chevrolet team at Richmond Raceway. At the beginning of the race, we were just too loose and needed more grip. Randall Burnett and the guys on our team made a ton of adjustments to our car throughout the race but it was challenging to keep up with the track. Our pit crew did a great job all race so that was certainly a highlight for us today. I think we gained a few spots on each stop. We’ll rebound next week at Bristol.”

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

