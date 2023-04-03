Transcript: Kyle Larson - Start/Finish Line Interview - Richmond

Q. Kyle Larson just made this his playground. Doing a nice burnout there. I know this race you had the damage on pit road. You guys were able to fight back, but when you look back at the last race in Arizona and Phoenix, you dominated, but you came up short. How gratifying is it to seal the deal here and get the first win for Kevin Meendering, your interim crew chief?

KYLE LARSON: It's really cool. We've been close to winning a couple. William has been extremely good this year. It was going to be between probably him, the 19, us, and the 20 was really good.

So just things worked out. My pit crew had a great stop. So shout out to Brandon Johnson. He is our jackman. He just turned 30 today. Our spotter, Tyler Monn, he turned 30 today. Great day for them guys.

What an awesome Hendrickcars.com Chevy. Can't say enough about it. I got into the 99 on pit road there sometime in the second stage, and we were awful after that. I was hoping the damage was the reason why, but they had to calm me down a little bit and get refocused and was able to get it done.

Thanks to everyone on this team, Cliff Daniels, for everything he does to prepare the team to be as strong as we are without him on the box. So good to get a win, and hopefully many more.

NASCAR PR