Sunday, Apr 02

Does Richmond Raceway Still Belong to Joe Gibbs?

NASCAR Cup Series News
Toyota looks to keep their foot on the gas as the NASCAR series returns to Richmond Raceway this weekend after being the class of the field during the previous 20 Cup series races at Richmond dating back to September 2012. BetVirginia.com decided to see how other manufacturers compared to Toyota at the.75-mile track.
 
Joe Gibbs Racing has sent five different drivers to victory lane in nine of the last 14 races. Martin Truex Jr(+1000) has won three times in the most recent 20-race span at Richmond, including a season sweep of both Cup races in 2019. Despite Toyota's recent success, Chevy remains the +115 favorite with Caesars to be the winning manufacturer this weekend, thanks to the chassis of William Byron and Kyle Larson.
 
