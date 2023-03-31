RCR Race Preview: Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway… Kyle Busch has two poles and six NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond Raceway in 34 previous starts - the most by any active driver - and is tied for third on the all-time win list at the track. He enters this weekend’s race with 10 consecutive top-10 finishes, a streak that began in the fall of 1997. Busch leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers with 18 top-five finishes at Richmond. His overall average finish at the track is 7.00. Busch has also enjoyed much success at Richmond in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming six wins in 23 starts. Moving Up in the Points... Busch scored a second-place finish last weekend at Circuit of the Americas - his second top-five finish of the 2023 season and fourth top-10 finish. Busch is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings, a gain of three positions over the previous event, and enters Richmond 34 points behind the leader. Racking Up the W's... Busch has 17 Cup victories in 104 career short track starts. He has 12 combined wins at Richmond Raceway between the Cup and Xfinity Series. All But One... Busch has completed all but one lap - a staggering 99.99% - in 34 Cup Series races at Richmond Raceway (13,628 of a possible 13,629 laps). 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First… 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season, and will continue their partnership with Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: You have had a lot of success at Richmond Raceway. What is it about that track that fits so well with your driving style? “I have had a lot of success at Richmond Raceway and I enjoy going there. It’s a fun place. I struggled and was terrible there when I started in the Truck Series back in 2001 but then the track got repaved. I was able to go back there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and sat on the pole and got my first Xfinity Series win at Richmond. Now that the track has aged and the surface is getting older, it has really turned that track into a tough short track. It's much harder than it once was. You used to be able to get down to the bottom, rip the center of the corner and drive off the corner really hard. Now, it’s all about managing your tires and taking care of your car. Long runs always happen there. The second and third stages go 100 laps plus and that’s about how far you can go on fuel so to try and stretch your tires 100 laps definitely makes it tough on the driver and the car.” The Richmond race will be held in the afternoon and the track surface is older. Do you think that will make for better racing? “I don’t know if it will make any difference for better racing. I just think that it makes for different racing. Being there in the nighttime, I think it ventures more to the bottom, around the bottom. The shortest way around is the fastest way around. When you’re able to have it a little bit slicker with a little bit more track temp during the day, a little bit more rubber that goes down, it allows guys to move around somewhat but when your car’s good and you’re good around the bottom the shortest way around is the fastest way around, so I don’t see there being much difference.”