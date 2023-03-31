JTG Daugherty Racing Team Showcases New KRAFT® Mac & Cheese-Inspired Design in NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond Raceway

For this weekend at Richmond Raceway, JTG Daugherty Racing is excited to unveil a new, unmissable No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro design, inspired by KRAFT® Mac & Cheese, and piloted by 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr.



The new No. 47 Camaro design features a body hue matching the iconic blue of the KRAFT Mac & Cheese box, and the brand’s new logo – which was unveiled in 2022 and officially dropped “-aroni” from Mac & Cheese – is featured prominently along the side and bumper. Perhaps the most iconic of all, the noodle smile will grace the hood of the car for the entire 400-Lap race at the 3/4-mile D-shaped oval.



“The car looks good,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’ve all grown up eating KRAFT Mac & Cheese and still do. We are excited to have them on the car with us at Richmond.”



“KRAFT Mac & Cheese is a favorite comfort food that we as a team enjoy,” added JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter. “The brand is iconic to millions, and we are honored to have the company return to our Kroger Racing program this year.”



“Kroger has been a great partner to us over the years, so we’re thrilled to be able to continue our support for the Kroger Racing Program,” says Victoria Lee, Brand Manager, KRAFT Mac & Cheese at the Kraft Heinz Company. “We can’t wait to officially unveil how the team at JTG Daugherty Racing brought the KRAFT Mac & Cheese noodle smile and branding to life in a new and unexpected way on the No. 47 Camaro. We hope fans are as excited to see us at the track as we are to be there, and for those at home, we hope they enjoy a bowl of KRAFT Mac & Cheese while they watch the race.”



In the most recent race, Stenhouse Jr. scored a top-10 (7-place) finish at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), which is his best road course finish to date in the NASCAR Cup Series. Entering the seventh race of the season, he has one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes and is focused on adding to his stats at Richmond.



“It’s going to be fun to drive the No. 47 Kroger / KRAFT Mac & Cheese Camaro because Richmond is a fun track where you can run the bottom, middle, top and you’ve got downshifting,” said Stenhouse Jr. “With the asphalt being worn, the tires wear out.



“Short tracks are short tracks, but they are also unique,” continued Stenhouse Jr. “You need the same thing at about every short track. You need the car to rotate the center and the front tires to work well. We improved the second Richmond race last season. Now, I feel like I have more confidence going into this weekend at Richmond for sure, and it is great to have KRAFT Mac & Cheese on board our Kroger Camaro.”



Live coverage of the 400-Lap event at Richmond Raceway on Sunday April 2 at 3:30 PM ET airs live on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.



JTG Racing PR