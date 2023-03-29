Wednesday, Mar 29

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Mar 29 4
Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

This weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Ross Chastain will climb behind the wheel of the No. 1 Jockey® Made in America Collection Chevrolet Camaro.

The eighth-generation watermelon farmer will pilot the red-white-and blue Jockey paint scheme for the first time this year.

 

The 30-year-old driver enters Richmond first in the point standings after a fourth-place finish last weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The race had a wild ending with several cautions plaguing the final laps. Chastain recovered from spinning in the closing laps to secure his third consecutive top-five at the Texas road course.

“Being first in the points is good, but it is a long season so it's important to keep our focus on the race each week and not get ahead of ourselves," said Chastain who finished runner-up in the point standings last season.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers. 

Jockey will appear two additional times in 2023 as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet - Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on April 30 and at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6. 

Chastain will be making his ninth Cup Series start at Richmond this weekend. He has a best finish of seventh at the Virginia track. Last fall at Richmond, he qualified on the outside pole.

 

A few weeks ago, Chastain returned to the site of his "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and took photos in a Jockey t-shirt.

 

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

*Socks and the Everyday Tee in the Jockey Made in America collection are made in USA with imported material.

Ross Chastain at Martinsville Speedway in Jockey Shirt
 

2023 Standings
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Jockey Made in America Chevrolet

What do you expect this weekend at Richmond?

“We are running a little bit different package this weekend compared to Richmond last year. It'll be our second short track this season so I'll be curious to see how everything shakes out. I've been working in the simulator and my guys have been working hard on the set up. We'll have a short time for practice and hopefully we qualify well which is huge. I qualified second there last fall which is big because it doesn't take cars long to go a lap down there under green flag.”

 

How do you feel about having the points lead again?

 

“Having the point lead is nice and obviously means we are doing something right. But it is such a long season and you can't rest on that because every week, every driver and team are getting better and better. I've certainly come a long way in my career where I dreamed of running well (laughs). Having the points lead is a good morale booster for everyone at Trackhouse but it doesn't change the focus we have each week to do well.”

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 197 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 100 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 19 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Statement from NASCAR - Hendrick Motorsports penalties
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.