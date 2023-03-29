Wednesday, Mar 29

Statement from NASCAR - Hendrick Motorsports penalties

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Mar 29 21
Statement from NASCAR - Hendrick Motorsports penalties

“We are pleased that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel agreed that Hendrick Motorsports violated the rule book. However, we are disappointed that the entirety of the penalty was not upheld. A points penalty is a strong deterrent that is necessary to govern the garage following rule book violations, and we believe that it was an important part of the penalty in this case and moving forward. We will continue to inspect and officiate the NASCAR garage at the highest level of scrutiny to ensure a fair and level playing field for our fans and the entire garage.”

NASCAR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Hendrick Motorsports statement - Appeal Decision Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.