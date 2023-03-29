Moose Fraternity Returns to Trackhouse Racing, Chastain

Trackhouse Racing today announced the Moose Fraternity will serve as a primary partner in four races on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Ross Chastain during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Chastain, who is first in points, will race the Moose Chevrolet will race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23, World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis on June 4, as well as Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Aug. 20, and Oct. 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.