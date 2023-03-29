United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Richmond Advance

● Ryan Preece heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the sixth time of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He has a best finish of 20th (twice, 2019 and 2020) and a best start of 16th. Preece has also made four career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond. Last season, he ran for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the No. 5 Ford, started sixth and finished 16th, his best Xfinity finish at the track. He also made one ARCA Menards Series East start in 2015 in the No. 41 for Doug Fuller. Preece started last of 35 cars and raced his way to a 14th-place finish.

● In one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour start at Richmond Raceway in 2021, Preece started third and won the 156-lap race, leading 98 laps total. Preece ran the race for Ed Partridge in the No. 6 and dominated the entire evening.

● Six races into the 2023 season, Preece is 29th in the driver standings with 69 points.

● The Cup Series went left and right last weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas for the first road course race of the season. It marked the series’ third visit to COTA, the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course. Preece made his second start at the Texas course on Sunday, starting 26th and finishing 36th in the No. 41 Ford Mustang. Preece rallied to a 10th-place finish in stage one but the end of the race was tough as he got caught up in a wreck in the final laps.

● The 2023 West Coast swing wrapped up a few weeks ago at Phoenix Raceway and the series returned to the Southeast at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Preece raced for the fifth time in his Cup Series career. He was credited with a 28th-place finish at Atlanta. Prior to Atlanta, the series wrapped up the 2023 West Coast Swing at Phoenix Raceway, where Preece ended with a 12th-place finish, his best points-paying finish of the season.

● Preece was a victim of circumstances in the second event of the season at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, getting caught up in a multicar accident on a lap-88 restart and ultimately finishing 33rd. The following weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Preece battled a tight racecar all day and was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

● Preece opened the 2023 season with a strong showing in the 65th running of the Daytona 500. He and the No. 41 Ford Mustang qualified 20th and logged the best 10-consecutive-lap average in final practice. On race day, Preece finished second in Stage 1 before getting caught up in a multicar accident on lap 181. He was unable to return to the race and finished 36th.

● United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, is serving as the primary sponsor of Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023. The partnership began with the non-points Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Feb. 4-5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index®. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com.