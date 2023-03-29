Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric has earned three top fives, five top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 8.5 in his six NXS starts at Richmond Raceway.

He has led 102 laps at Richmond Raceway.

Hemric will be one of four drivers competing for Dash4Cash “Richmond is without a doubt one of my favorite race tracks on our schedule! I love all the character this track has, and the opportunity that comes with a worn out surface like Richmond. Being a day race only amplifies these opportunities. Everyone going there is going to be slipping and sliding around all day, and hopefully we can do all of that just a little bit better than everyone else and give ourselves a chance at a race win and a 100k bonus thanks to Xfinity and the Dash4Cash program." - Daniel Hemric on Richmond Raceway