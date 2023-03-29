Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1
- Chandler Smith will be making his NCS debut Sunday at Richmond Raceway in the Toyota Owners 400.
- Smith previously attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500.
"I'm extremely excited to make my first Cup start on Sunday at Richmond. It's honestly a dream come true, and I can't thank Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice enough for putting their faith in me. Richmond is one of those tracks I picked to race at in Cup this year because I feel like we have a solid shot to make an impact there. I love short track racing. It's what I grew up around, and I feel like it's my best type of track."
- Chandler Smith on Richmond Raceway