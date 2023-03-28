Auto-Owners Insurance Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Richmond Advance

Did Richmond go from towards the bottom to towards the top of tracks you like once you had some success there? “I’ve always really liked it to be honest. From the first time I raced there in 2003 I’ve always enjoyed the track. There was a long period where I didn’t have great numbers there, but I felt like I loved the track and always ran well there and had a lot of crazy things happen there throughout my career. Once I got to Furniture Row we started leading a ton of laps there. We also had a couple of heartbreaking finishes there where we should have won the race but didn’t and I wondered if it was ever going to happen. Then we went on a streak there, so it’s been a great track and it’s a ton of fun. I’m curious to see how it works out with the new short track package that NASCAR has come up with. Last year the short tracks were tough to make passes and we would get stuck a car length behind someone. You would run them down and get a car length back and you couldn’t makes any moves because of the dirty air. Hopefully we’ve been able to help that some and we can go back to putting on a great show at places like Richmond and I hope for myself and my team we can get our Auto Owners Insurance Toyota back in victory lane there like we’ve done before.” With the success there, what are the challenges racing at Richmond? “I love the track, it’s great. Been very successful there, especially lately with our Auto-Owners Insurance Camry. Been lucky enough to win some races there. I really enjoy the track because it’s kind of unique. It’s a short track, but it races like a bigger track than it is. You can really move around there the way the tires wear out and the track is really slippery that makes it fun and a challenge and always a good race for the fans." How has the NextGen car changed your approach to short tracks? “Short tracks were a challenge last year for us. It was a lot harder to pass than years past for sure. With the shifting and with how the brakes are on these cars it’s so different than it was before. I think shifting has been the biggest difference but you have the braking to go along with that. Then you have the independent rear suspension and the differential and all those things go along with each other to what we have now. We almost have more than the brakes and tires can even take, so it’s been tough to try and modulate that and try not to lock up the rear tires was a challenge. This is the first true short with the downforce taken off, so we’ll see if that has helped some of that or not and what we need to work on with our Auto Owners Insurance Camry this weekend at Richmond.” You had a chance to race with the new short track package at Phoenix. What did it feel like there and how might it apply to Richmond this weekend? “A little bit slicker, a little bit slower in general. Basically, using a little more brake and a little less throttle – slower mid-corner speeds and a little bit more slipping and sliding. With the other package, I felt like when you got behind another car and you lose the nose super bad, and you can’t get close to them. Obviously at Phoenix we were way off and just never really had the track position that we needed. Just felt overall like I was more balanced, but I was never really close to any of the leaders in that race, so hopefully we take a lot what we learned to do, and not to do, at Phoenix and apply that to Richmond this weekend with our Auto-Owners Insurance Camry.” TSC PR