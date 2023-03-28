Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Richmond Advance

It seems the No. 14 team has really found something that works on the short tracks. Can we see that continue this weekend at Richmond? “I really hope so. I was happy to see that we had something to work with at Phoenix and I’m excited to get to Richmond and have a shot to come out with a good finish. We were really strong there last spring, and even better when we went back for the second race, so I think we can definitely come out with a top-10 finish, if not better.” Why is Richmond such a tough track to figure out? “I’m not really sure. I was never really a short-track racer, so I felt like that was a big part of it, but Richmond doesn’t really drive like a lot of the other short tracks. The corners aren’t as tight as what we see at some other places. It is more like Phoenix, I think, so being good there probably helped when it came to the Richmond races last year. It’s such a unique track and it’s a lot more fun when you have a car capable of running up front.” It’s been a slow start to the season. Is there anything that you can pinpoint as the major thing you and the team need to figure out? “It’s hard to say. We’ve had races where we’ve just been off, some where we’ve got a car that is good, but we get too far behind to start and can’t make up ground. Then, we’ve just had some races where we get caught up in someone else’s problem. It’s frustrating, but it’s nothing we haven’t dealt with before. There are always ups and downs in this sport and, in the end, it comes down to who is able to keep pushing forward to find a way to be better. I know we’ve got the team that can do that, so we’ll keep working hard and hopefully it turns around for us soon.” TSC PR